KANSAS CITY, Mo – For this week’s PRICE CHOPPER recipe, Toni whips up a delicious Pepper-Crusted Steak With Red Wine-Shallot Sauce. Watch has she takes you step-by-step. For more recipes and deals from Price Chopper visit, mypricechopper.com.
Pepper-Crusted Steak with Red Wine-Shallot Sauce
Serves: 4
Prep: 13 minutes
Cook: 17 minutes
INGREDIENTS
- 1 ½ pounds KC Pride boneless ribeye or top sirloin steaks (about 1-inch thick)
- 3 Tbsp. unsalted butter, softened
- 1 Tbsp. cracked black pepper
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 cup thinly sliced shallots
- 2 cups dry red wine such as Cabernet Sauvignon
- 1 tsp. Dijon mustard
DIRECTIONS
- Pat steaks dry with paper towels. In small bowl, stir 2 tablespoons butter and pepper; evenly coat both sides of steaks with butter mixture and sprinkle with salt.
- In large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat 3 minutes or until shimmering, but not smoking. Add steaks; cook 8 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 135° for medium-rare, turning once. Transfer steaks to cutting board; tent with aluminum foil and let stand 5 minutes. (Internal temperature will rise to 145° upon standing.)
- Drain all but 1 1/2 tablespoons drippings from skillet. In same skillet with drippings, cook shallots 1 minute, stirring frequently. Add wine, stirring to scrape browned bits from bottom of skillet with wooden spoon; boil 5 minutes or until sauce is slightly thickened. Remove skillet from heat; whisk in mustard and remaining 1 tablespoon butter. Makes about 1 cup sauce.
- Thinly slice steaks across the grain; serve with Red Wine-Shallot Sauce.