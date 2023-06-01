KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Great Day KC’s Toni Talley is cooking up another great recipe that you can make at home using some great deals at Price Chopper.
Strawberry Scones with Citrus Glaze
Serves: 8
Prep: 15 minutes
Bake: 15 minutes
INGREDIENTS
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 2 cups Best Choice® all-purpose flour plus additional for dusting
- ¼ cup Best Choice® granulated sugar
- 1 Tbsp. Best Choice® baking powder
- ½ cup cold Best Choice® unsalted butter (1 stick), cut into small pieces
- 1 cup plus 1 Tbsp. whole milk
- 2/3 cup chopped strawberries
- 1 cup Best Choice® powdered sugar
- 1 Tbsp. fresh orange juice
- ¼ tsp. lemon zest
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat oven to 425°; spray 8-inch round cake pan with cooking spray. Line rimmed baking pan with parchment paper; spray with cooking spray.
- In food processor, pulse flour, granulated sugar and baking powder until combined; add butter and pulse until small crumbs remain. Add 1 cup milk; pulse until incorporated. Transfer dough to floured work surface; add strawberries and knead until dough just comes together, sprinkling with more flour as needed. Press dough into prepared cake pan; invert on cutting board and cut into 8 wedges. Place wedges on prepared baking pan.
- Brush scones with remaining 1 tablespoon milk; bake 15 minutes or until golden brown. Makes 8 scones.
- In small bowl, whisk powdered sugar, orange juice and lemon zest; drizzle over scones.
DESCRIPTION
Whether you need something to pair with your morning cup of coffee or a sweet after-dinner treat, a strawberry scone is just the thing. Our Strawberry Scones are tender, flaky, loaded with sweet strawberries and topped with a zesty citrus glaze that makes the perfect anytime indulgence.