KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Great Day KC’s Toni Talley is cooking up another great recipe that you can make at home using some great deals at Price Chopper.

Strawberry Scones with Citrus Glaze

Serves: 8

Prep: 15 minutes

Bake: 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

Nonstick cooking spray

2 cups Best Choice® all-purpose flour plus additional for dusting

¼ cup Best Choice® granulated sugar

1 Tbsp. Best Choice® baking powder

½ cup cold Best Choice® unsalted butter (1 stick), cut into small pieces

1 cup plus 1 Tbsp. whole milk

2/3 cup chopped strawberries

1 cup Best Choice® powdered sugar

1 Tbsp. fresh orange juice

¼ tsp. lemon zest

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 425°; spray 8-inch round cake pan with cooking spray. Line rimmed baking pan with parchment paper; spray with cooking spray.

In food processor, pulse flour, granulated sugar and baking powder until combined; add butter and pulse until small crumbs remain. Add 1 cup milk; pulse until incorporated. Transfer dough to floured work surface; add strawberries and knead until dough just comes together, sprinkling with more flour as needed. Press dough into prepared cake pan; invert on cutting board and cut into 8 wedges. Place wedges on prepared baking pan.

Brush scones with remaining 1 tablespoon milk; bake 15 minutes or until golden brown. Makes 8 scones.

In small bowl, whisk powdered sugar, orange juice and lemon zest; drizzle over scones.

DESCRIPTION

Whether you need something to pair with your morning cup of coffee or a sweet after-dinner treat, a strawberry scone is just the thing. Our Strawberry Scones are tender, flaky, loaded with sweet strawberries and topped with a zesty citrus glaze that makes the perfect anytime indulgence.