Make these adorable Reindeer Cupcakes, perfect for the holiday season! Moist Devil's Food cupcakes topped with creamy chocolate frosting, garnished with vanilla wafers, candy eyeballs, pretzel twist antlers, and candy coated chocolate noses. A festive treat that's as fun to make as it is to eat!
DIRECTIONSCupcakes
- Preheat oven to 350°. Line 2 standard-size muffin pans with baking cups. In large bowl, beat cake mix, pudding mix, eggs, milk, and oil with mixer on medium speed 2 minutes; with rubber spatula, scrape bottom and sides of bowl. Fill baking cups 2/3 full with batter.
- Bake 18 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center of cupcakes comes out with a few crumbs attached. Cool cupcakes in pan on wire rack 10 minutes. Remove cupcakes from pan; cool completely on wire rack.
- In large bowl, beat butter with mixer on medium speed until smooth. Add powdered sugar; beat until light and fluffy, scraping bowl occasionally. Add vanilla extract; beat until combined. Add melted chocolate; mix on low speed until well incorporated, scraping bowl occasionally. Increase speed to medium; beat 5 minutes or until frosting is creamy. Makes about 3½ cups. Frost top of each cooled cupcake with 2 tablespoons frosting.
Reindeer
- Place 1 vanilla wafer slightly off-center on 1 side of each cupcake; add 2 “eyes” above each wafer. For “antlers,” press bottom sides of pretzel twists into frosting over each “eye.” For “nose,” dot wafer with frosting and press candy coated chocolate piece into frosting.