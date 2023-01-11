KANSAS CITY, Mo – In this week’s PRICE CHOPPER KITCHEN recipe, Toni makes a delicious Roasted Veggie & Bacon Sheet – Pan Frittata. Find this recipe, and great deals, at mypricechopper.com
SERVINGS: 12
PREP TIME: 15M
COOK TIME: 20M
INGREDIENTS:
● Nonstick olive oil cooking spray
● 1 large red or orange bell pepper, chopped
● 1 small onion, chopped
● 3 cups torn kale leaves
● 1½ cups cherry tomatoes
● 1 tbsp olive oil
● ¼ tsp salt
● ½ tsp ground black pepper
● 5 slices thick-cut bacon
● 12 large eggs
● ½ cup reduced fat milk
● 2 tbsp stone ground Dijon mustard
● 1 tsp dried oregano
● ½ tsp crushed red pepper flakes, optional
● ½ tsp garlic powder
● 1/3 cup finely crumbled feta cheese
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat oven to 400°; spray large rimmed baking pan with cooking spray. In large bowl, toss bell pepper, onion, kale, tomatoes, oil, salt, and ¼ teaspoon black pepper; spread on prepared pan and roast 15 minutes or until tender-crisp and browned. Reduce oven temperature to 350°.
- On large, paper towel-lined microwave-safe plate, place bacon in single layer; cover with paper towel and cook in microwave on high 4 minutes or until crisp. Blot bacon with paper towel; coarsely chop.
- In large bowl, whisk eggs, milk, mustard, oregano, crushed red pepper, garlic powder, and remaining ¼ teaspoon black pepper; stir in cheese, roasted vegetables, and bacon. Pour egg mixture onto prepared pan; bake 20 minutes or until eggs are set and lightly browned on top. Cut frittata into 12 squares.
- CHEF TIP – Try frittata served on whole-grain toast, an English muffin or a croissant.