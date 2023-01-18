KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In this week’s PRICE CHOPPER KITCHEN recipe, Toni makes a delicious Slow Cooker Italian Sausage & Tortellini Soup.

SERVINGS: 11 cups

PREP TIME: 10M

COOK TIME: 4-8H

INGREDIENTS

· 1 pound ground Italian sausage

· 2 (15.5-ounce) cans no salt added cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

· 1 (14.5-ounce) can petite diced tomatoes

· 2 medium carrots, chopped

· 1 garlic clove, minced

· 1 small white onion, chopped

· 4 cups low-sodium chicken broth

· 2 tbsp fresh lemon juice

· 1 tbsp dried Italian seasoning

· 1 (13-ounce) package frozen cheese tortellini

· ½ tsp salt

· ½ tsp black pepper

· 2 cups coarsely chopped baby kale

· 1 cup heavy cream

· ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

DIRECTIONS

1. Heat large skillet over medium-high heat. Add sausage; cook and stir 8 minutes or until browned, breaking up sausage with side of spoon.

2. In 5- to 6-quart slow cooker, add beans, tomatoes with their juice, carrots, garlic, onion, broth, lemon juice, seasoning, and sausage with drippings; cover and cook on high 4 hours or low 8 hours.

3. Stir tortellini, salt and pepper into slow cooker; cover and cook 5 minutes or until tortellini is heated through. Stir in kale and cream; cook 2 minutes or until kale is wilted. Makes about 11 cups.

4. Serve soup sprinkled with cheese

