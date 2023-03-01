KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In this week’s Price Chopper Kitchen, Toni whips up another delicious recipe. Learn how to make a family dinner classic, a Slow Cooker Pot Roast.

4-Ingredient Slow Cooker Pot Roast

Prep: 15 minutes

Slow Cook: 5 hours

Serves: 6

 INGREDIENTS

  • 2 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 1 (3-pound) boneless top round beef roast
  • 1  package (16 ounces) frozen stew vegetables
  • 1  package (13 ounces) slow cooker pot roast sauce

 DIRECTIONS

  1.  In large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat; add roast and cook 10 minutes, turning to sear all sides.
  2.  Place vegetables in 5- to 6-quart slow cooker; place roast on top of vegetables and pour sauce over roast. Cover and cook on high 5 hours or low 10 hours or until beef is very tender.