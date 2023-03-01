KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In this week’s Price Chopper Kitchen, Toni whips up another delicious recipe. Learn how to make a family dinner classic, a Slow Cooker Pot Roast.
4-Ingredient Slow Cooker Pot Roast
Prep: 15 minutes
Slow Cook: 5 hours
Serves: 6
INGREDIENTS
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 (3-pound) boneless top round beef roast
- 1 package (16 ounces) frozen stew vegetables
- 1 package (13 ounces) slow cooker pot roast sauce
DIRECTIONS
- In large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat; add roast and cook 10 minutes, turning to sear all sides.
- Place vegetables in 5- to 6-quart slow cooker; place roast on top of vegetables and pour sauce over roast. Cover and cook on high 5 hours or low 10 hours or until beef is very tender.