KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Get ready for another yummy treat thanks to Price Chopper! Toni whips up a delicious Spinach-Artichoke Dip Casserole that will have your guests coming back for more. Visit mypricechopper.com today for more!

Prep: 15 minutes plus standing • Bake: 45 minutes Serves: 8

1 tsp. unsalted butter, softened

3 large eggs

1/2 cup heavy cream

2 containers (10 ounces each) spinach, artichoke & Parmesan dip

1 can (14 ounces) quartered artichoke hearts in water, drained

1 1/2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese

3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

3 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

2 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. paprika

1. Preheat oven to 375°. Grease 2-quart baking dish with butter.

2. In large bowl, whisk eggs and cream; stir in dip, artichokes, 1 cup Monterey Jack cheese, 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, flour, garlic powder and paprika. Spread egg mixture in prepared dish; top with remaining 1/2 cup Monterey Jack cheese and 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese. Bake casserole 45 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 160° and top is golden brown;

let stand 5 minutes then cut into 8 pieces.

Approximate nutritional values per serving (1 piece): 381 Calories, 30g Fat (12g Saturated), 126mg Cholesterol, 688mg Sodium, 13g Carbohydrates, 2g Fiber, 2g Sugars, 0g Added Sugars, 15g Protein