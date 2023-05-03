KANSAS CITY, Mo — In this week’s PRICE CHOPPER KITCHEN recipe, Toni shows you how to make an incredibly satisfying salad. Find this recipe, and great deals, at mypricechopper.com.
Serves: 8
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 1 1/2 minutes
INGREDIENTS
- ½ bunch asparagus, ends trimmed, cut into 2-inch pieces
- ¼ cup fresh lemon juice
- 2. Tbsp. honey
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 ½ tsp. fresh ground black pepper
- ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1 package (8.8 ounces) ready to serve white & red quinoa
- 2 cups loosely packed arugula
- 2 cups halved fresh strawberries
- 1 cup crumbled feta cheese
DIRECTIONS
- Heat large saucepot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Add asparagus; cook 1 1/2 minutes. Transfer asparagus to bowl filled with ice water; once cooled, drain and pat dry.
- In large bowl, whisk lemon juice, honey, salt and pepper; whisking constantly, slowly drizzle in oil until emulsified. Add quinoa, arugula and asparagus; toss to combine. Fold in strawberries and cheese. Makes about 8 cups.