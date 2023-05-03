KANSAS CITY, Mo — In this week’s PRICE CHOPPER KITCHEN recipe, Toni shows you how to make an incredibly satisfying salad. Find this recipe, and great deals, at mypricechopper.com.

Serves: 8

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 1 1/2 minutes

INGREDIENTS

  • ½ bunch asparagus, ends trimmed, cut into 2-inch pieces
  • ¼ cup fresh lemon juice
  • 2. Tbsp. honey
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1 ½ tsp. fresh ground black pepper
  • ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 package (8.8 ounces) ready to serve white & red quinoa
  • 2 cups loosely packed arugula
  • 2 cups halved fresh strawberries
  • 1 cup crumbled feta cheese

DIRECTIONS

  1. Heat large saucepot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Add asparagus; cook 1 1/2 minutes. Transfer asparagus to bowl filled with ice water; once cooled, drain and pat dry.
  2. In large bowl, whisk lemon juice, honey, salt and pepper; whisking constantly, slowly drizzle in oil until emulsified. Add quinoa, arugula and asparagus; toss to combine. Fold in strawberries and cheese. Makes about 8 cups.