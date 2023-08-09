KANSAS CITY, Mo – For this week’s PRICE CHOPPER recipe, Toni whips up a sweet treat, Sugar Cookie S’mores. Follow the recipe below! For this recipe and more, visit mypricechopper.com.
Sugar Cookie S’mores
Prep: 15 minutes plus cooling
Bake: 14 minutes
Serves: 10
INGREDIENTS
- 1 1/3 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon cornstarch
- ¼ teaspoon baking soda
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- ½ cup unsalted butter (1 stick), softened
- 1 large egg
- ½ teaspoon almond extract
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- 10 marshmallows
- 2 ½ milk chocolate bars (1.55 ounces each), 2 whole bars quartered crosswise and 1/2 bar halved crosswise
DIRECTIONS
- Position 2 oven racks to upper and lower positions; preheat oven to 350°. Line 2 rimmed baking pans with parchment paper. In medium bowl, whisk flour, cornstarch, baking soda and salt.
- In large bowl, with mixer on medium-high speed, beat 3/4 cup sugar and butter 2 minutes or until light and fluffy. Add egg, almond extract and vanilla extract; beat 1 minute or until incorporated, scraping down bowl occasionally. Reduce speed to low; add flour mixture and beat 1 minute or until just incorporated.
- In small bowl, add remaining 1/4 cup sugar. Roll dough into 20 (1 1/2-inch) balls; roll in sugar to coat and place 2 inches apart on prepared pans. Bake cookies 14 minutes or until bottoms are lightly browned, rotating pans halfway through baking; cool 10 minutes on pans, then transfer to wire rack to cool completely. Makes 20 cookies.
- Toast marshmallows over campfire, grill or stovetop to desired doneness; serve 1 piece chocolate and 1 marshmallow between 2 cookies.