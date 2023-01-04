KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In this week’s PRICE CHOPPER KITCHEN recipe, Toni whips up the Egg-vocado. The perfect way to start the morning! Find this recipe, and great deals, at mypricechopper.com
SERVINGS: 2
PREP TIME: 10
COOK TIME: 12
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 large avocado
- 2 large eggs
- ¼ cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
- 1 pinch salt
- 2 slices fully cooked bacon, chopped
- Hot sauce, chopped fresh cilantro and cracked black pepper for garnish
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat oven to 425°. Cut avocado lengthwise in half; remove pit. With spoon, scoop out a small amount from cavity of each avocado half.
- In oven-safe skillet or dish, place avocado halves, cut side up, on sheet of aluminum foil; form foil around sides of avocado halves to prop up and hold level.
- Crack 1 egg into small bowl; carefully pour into cavity of 1 avocado half. Repeat with remaining egg and avocado half. Sprinkle avocado halves with cheese, salt, and bacon.
- Bake 12 minutes or until eggs are set. Garnish with hot sauce, cilantro, and pepper