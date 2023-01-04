KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In this week’s PRICE CHOPPER KITCHEN recipe, Toni whips up the Egg-vocado. The perfect way to start the morning! Find this recipe, and great deals, at mypricechopper.com

SERVINGS: 2

PREP TIME: 10

COOK TIME: 12

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 large avocado
  • 2 large eggs
  • ¼ cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
  • 1 pinch salt
  • 2 slices fully cooked bacon, chopped
  • Hot sauce, chopped fresh cilantro and cracked black pepper for garnish

DIRECTIONS

  1. Preheat oven to 425°. Cut avocado lengthwise in half; remove pit. With spoon, scoop out a small amount from cavity of each avocado half.
  2. In oven-safe skillet or dish, place avocado halves, cut side up, on sheet of aluminum foil; form foil around sides of avocado halves to prop up and hold level.
  3. Crack 1 egg into small bowl; carefully pour into cavity of 1 avocado half. Repeat with remaining egg and avocado half. Sprinkle avocado halves with cheese, salt, and bacon.
  4. Bake 12 minutes or until eggs are set. Garnish with hot sauce, cilantro, and pepper