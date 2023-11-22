KANSAS CITY, Mo – This pumpkin pie is a must-have for your holiday table. Pumpkin filling, spiced to perfection, is baked in a flaky crust and garnished with beautifully crafted pie crust leaves. It’s a classic dessert that’s sure to impress. Visit mypricechopper.com for more today!

DIRECTIONS

Let pie crusts stand at room temperature as label directs to soften slightly. Adjust 2 oven racks to lowest and middle positions. Line rimmed baking pan with aluminum foil; place on lowest rack while oven preheats. Preheat oven to 450°. Spray cookie sheet with cooking spray. In large bowl, with mixer on medium speed, beat pumpkin, brown sugar, flour, pumpkin pie spice and salt 1 minute; add eggs, 1 at a time, scraping bowl occasionally with rubber spatula. Reduce speed to low; gradually add evaporated milk and molasses, beating just until combined. Unroll 1 pie crust; place in 9- to 10-inch glass or ceramic pie plate. Unroll second pie crust onto cutting board; invert 8-inch plate or cake pan onto center of crust. With small knife, cut around edge of plate. Place dough ring over edge of crust, then fold over and press onto outer rim of crust in pie plate to make a thicker rim. If desired, make desired decorative edge. Pour filling into pie crust. Place pie on prepared pan in oven; bake 15 minutes. With small cookie cutter or knife, cut out several leaf shapes. Transfer leaves to prepared cookie sheet; with knife, press lines on leaves to resemble veins. Reduce oven temperature to 350°. Bake pie 22 minutes or until knife inserted 1 inch from edge of pie comes out clean and center is almost set; bake leaves on middle oven rack 10 minutes or until lightly browned. Transfer leaves to wire rack to cool completely; remove pie from oven; cool completely on wire rack. Refrigerate pie at least 2 hours before serving or up to overnight. Store leaves in air tight container until ready to use. Arrange leaves in circular pattern on top of pie just before serving. Cut pie into 8 pieces; serve topped with whipped cream, if desired.