KANSAS CITY, Mo. — These soft and chewy cookies have plenty of texture and are sure to be a holiday dessert hit. Featured in Holiday Gatherings 2022.

DIRECTIONS

In a mixer add the egg, butter, sugars, vanilla, and beat on medium-high speed until creamed and well combined, about 4 minutes. Add the flour, oats, baking soda, salt and beat on low speed until just combined, about 1 minute. Add the chocolate chips, corn flakes, coconut, pecans, and beat on low speed until just combined, about 1 minute. Using a large cookie scoop, form approximately 13 equal-sized mounds of dough. Place mounds on a large plate or tray, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, up to 5 days. Do not bake with unchilled dough because cookies will bake thinner, flatter and be more prone to spreading. Preheat oven to 350° F, line a baking sheet with cooking spray. Place dough mounds on baking sheet, spaced at least 2 inches apart and bake for about 10-12 minutes or until edges have set and tops are just set, even if slightly undercooked, pale, and glossy in the center; don’t over-bake. Cookies firm up as they cool. Allow cookies to cool on baking sheet for about 10 minutes before serving.