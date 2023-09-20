KANSAS CITY, Mo – For this week’s PRICE CHOPPER recipe, Toni whips up a delicious lunch that is light and easy to make. To learn how to make these Tuna Salad Lettuce Wraps and more, visit mypricechopper.com.
Tuna Salad Lettuce Wraps
Prep: 20 minutes
Makes: 4 (2 lettuce wraps) servings
INGREDIENTS
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon less-sodium soy sauce
- 3 cans (5 ounces each) low sodium solid white albacore tuna in water, drained
- ½ cup chopped celery
- ¼ cup chopped red onion
- ¼ cup sliced green onions plus additional for garnish (optional)
- 16 bibb lettuce leaves
DIRECTIONS
- In medium bowl, whisk mayonnaise and soy sauce; fold in tuna, celery, red onion and green onions. Makes about 2 cups.
- Create 8 stacks of 2 lettuce leaves each; fill each stack with 1/4 cup tuna mixture. Makes 8 lettuce wraps.
- Serve lettuce wraps garnished with green onions, if desired.