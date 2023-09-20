KANSAS CITY, Mo – For this week’s PRICE CHOPPER recipe, Toni whips up a delicious lunch that is light and easy to make. To learn how to make these Tuna Salad Lettuce Wraps and more, visit mypricechopper.com.

Tuna Salad Lettuce Wraps

Prep: 20 minutes

Makes: 4 (2 lettuce wraps) servings

INGREDIENTS

  • ½ cup mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon less-sodium soy sauce
  • 3 cans (5 ounces each) low sodium solid white albacore tuna in water, drained
  • ½ cup chopped celery
  • ¼ cup chopped red onion
  • ¼ cup sliced green onions plus additional for garnish (optional)
  • 16 bibb lettuce leaves

DIRECTIONS

  1.  In medium bowl, whisk mayonnaise and soy sauce; fold in tuna, celery, red onion and green onions. Makes about 2 cups.
  2.  Create 8 stacks of 2 lettuce leaves each; fill each stack with 1/4 cup tuna mixture. Makes 8 lettuce wraps.
  3.  Serve lettuce wraps garnished with green onions, if desired.