KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Serve up something delicious for Thanksgiving thanks to our friends at Price Chopper. Today, Toni is tackling the Turkey Pot Pie Wreath. It’s turkey, vegetables, and Cheddar cheese encased in a golden crescent roll crust! DELISH!
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat oven to 375°; line rimmed baking pan with parchment paper.
- In medium saucepan, melt butter over medium-high heat. Whisk in flour; cook 2 minutes or until lightly browned, whisking frequently. Whisk in broth and cream; heat to a simmer and cook 5 minutes or until thickened, whisking frequently. Remove from heat; stir in turkey, vegetables, cheese, rosemary, salt and pepper.
- Unroll crescent roll dough and separate dough at perforations; lay crescent rolls in a circular pattern on prepared pan, with thin ends towards edges of pan and thick ends overlapping in center of pan. Spoon turkey mixture over overlapping ends of dough in a ring shape; fold thin ends of dough over filling and pinch edges to seal. Bake wreath 30 minutes or until golden brown; cool 5 minutes.
- Cut wreath into 16 slices; serve with cranberry sauce garnished with rosemary, if desired