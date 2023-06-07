KANSAS CITY, Mo – This week’s Price Chopper Recipe makes for the perfect dinner. Watch as Toni guides you through the steps to make a Vegetable-Stuffed Pork Tenderloin. Find this recipe, and great deals, at mypricechopper.com
Serves: 4
Prep: 30 minutes plus standing
Roast: 30 minutes
INGREDIENTS
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- ¼ cup carrots
- ¼ cup chopped leeks
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- ¼ cup chopped asparagus
- ¼ cup chopped cremini mushrooms
- 1 cup loosely packed baby spinach
- 2 Tbsp. seasoned breadcrumbs
- ½ tsp. chopped fresh thyme
- ¼ tsp. salt
- ¼ tsp. ground black pepper
- 1 pork tenderloin (about 1¼ pounds)
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat oven to 375°. In large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat. Add carrots and leeks; cook 2 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add garlic; cook 30 seconds, stirring occasionally. Add asparagus and mushrooms; cook 3 minutes or until mushrooms release their moisture, stirring occasionally. Stir in spinach; cook 2 minutes or until spinach is wilted. Remove from heat; stir in breadcrumbs, thyme and 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Makes about ½ cup.
- To butterfly pork, cut pork lengthwise down center, leaving ½ inch uncut. Lay pork flat between plastic wrap on cutting board; pound to ½-inch thick with flat end of meat mallet. Remove plastic wrap; place vegetable mixture lengthwise down center of pork in 2-inch row. From long side, tightly roll pork around filling; secure with 3 wooden skewers.
- Sprinkle pork with remaining 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper. In large skillet, heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat; add pork and cook 4 minutes or until browned, turning once. Transfer pork to rimmed baking pan and roast 30 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 145°; let stand 10 minutes before slicing.