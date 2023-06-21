KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In this PRICE CHOPPER KITCHEN recipe, Toni tackles the Steak & Veggie rolls. It’s a simple creation that really only takes 20 minutes from prep to serve!

Steak & Veggie Rolls

Serves: 4

Prep: 15 minutes plus marinating

Cook: 5 minutes

INGREDIENTS

½ cup less-sodium teriyaki marinade

3 Tbsp. avocado oil

1 Tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro

1 ½ pounds KC Pride flank steak

4 asparagus spears, trimmed and cut crosswise into 3-inch pieces

3 green onions, trimmed and cut crosswise into 3-inch pieces

½ medium red bell pepper, thinly sliced

½ cup matchstick-cut carrots

2 tsp. sesame seeds

DIRECTIONS

In large zip-top plastic bag, combine marinade, 2 tablespoons oil and cilantro. On cutting board, place steak between 2 pieces of plastic wrap; with flat end of meat mallet, pound steak to flatten to 1/4-inch thick. Remove plastic wrap; cut steak into 12 pieces (about 3 x 5 inches each). Transfer steak to plastic bag; seal bag, pressing out excess air, and refrigerate 1 hour.

Remove steak from marinade, reserve marinade. On cutting board, lay steak pieces flat with short ends towards you; place asparagus, onions, pepper and carrots horizontally over center of steak pieces. Starting from short end, tightly roll steak around vegetables to enclose, secure with toothpicks.

In large skillet, heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat; add steak rolls and cook 4 minutes, turning 1/4 turn every minute. Add reserved marinade; cook 1 minute, turning rolls to coat. Remove rolls from skillet; carefully remove toothpicks. Sprinkle rolls with sesame seeds; serve with marinade in skillet.

DESCRIPTION

Meet your new favorite dinner recipe. These savory bites pack a protein punch from thinly sliced steak while sneaking in extra nutrients with a medley of vibrant veggies. These rolls are hearty, flavorful and complement a fresh salad or your favorite side.