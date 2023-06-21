KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In this PRICE CHOPPER KITCHEN recipe, Toni tackles the Steak & Veggie rolls. It’s a simple creation that really only takes 20 minutes from prep to serve!
Steak & Veggie Rolls
Serves: 4
Prep: 15 minutes plus marinating
Cook: 5 minutes
INGREDIENTS
- ½ cup less-sodium teriyaki marinade
- 3 Tbsp. avocado oil
- 1 Tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 ½ pounds KC Pride flank steak
- 4 asparagus spears, trimmed and cut crosswise into 3-inch pieces
- 3 green onions, trimmed and cut crosswise into 3-inch pieces
- ½ medium red bell pepper, thinly sliced
- ½ cup matchstick-cut carrots
- 2 tsp. sesame seeds
DIRECTIONS
- In large zip-top plastic bag, combine marinade, 2 tablespoons oil and cilantro. On cutting board, place steak between 2 pieces of plastic wrap; with flat end of meat mallet, pound steak to flatten to 1/4-inch thick. Remove plastic wrap; cut steak into 12 pieces (about 3 x 5 inches each). Transfer steak to plastic bag; seal bag, pressing out excess air, and refrigerate 1 hour.
- Remove steak from marinade, reserve marinade. On cutting board, lay steak pieces flat with short ends towards you; place asparagus, onions, pepper and carrots horizontally over center of steak pieces. Starting from short end, tightly roll steak around vegetables to enclose, secure with toothpicks.
- In large skillet, heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat; add steak rolls and cook 4 minutes, turning 1/4 turn every minute. Add reserved marinade; cook 1 minute, turning rolls to coat. Remove rolls from skillet; carefully remove toothpicks. Sprinkle rolls with sesame seeds; serve with marinade in skillet.
DESCRIPTION
Meet your new favorite dinner recipe. These savory bites pack a protein punch from thinly sliced steak while sneaking in extra nutrients with a medley of vibrant veggies. These rolls are hearty, flavorful and complement a fresh salad or your favorite side.