Created By: Stephanie Wilson Of KC

1 31oz can Best Choice Refried Beans, whipped

1 pound Prepared Guacamole from the Price Chopper food case

1 16oz container Best Choice Sour Cream, stirred RESERVE 1/4 C for the logo

1 15oz Best Choice Mild Restaurant Style Salsa

1 8oz package Best Choice Fancy Shredded Mexican Blend Cheese

2 6.5oz cans of Best Choice Sliced Black Olives, drained

1 Red Bell Pepper, seeded

Whip refried beans with your hand mixer. Spread beans, using an offset spatula, evenly on the bottom of a 9×13 dish or disposable aluminum pan.

Spread the Price Chopper prepared guacamole on top of the beans. Take the 1/4 C of sour cream and put it to the side. Spread remaining sour cream on top of the guacamole. Pour the salsa on top of the sour cream, moving the dish to and from to spread evenly. Top, evenly, with the cheese. Using the olives, make an arrowhead on top of the cheese. Take the 1/4 of sour cream and add two tablespoons of milk to it and whisk. You may need to add an additional tablespoon or two (one tablespoon at a time) to get a thinner consistency. Pour the sour cream in the center of the arrowhead and spread with the offset spatula. Cut a K and a C out of the bell pepper and place it in the center of the sour cream.

Serve with Best Choice Tortilla Chips!