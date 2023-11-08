Posted: Nov 8, 2023 / 05:44 PM CST Updated: Nov 8, 2023 / 05:45 PM CST SHARE KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey present “The Greatest Show On Earth”. It starts Friday and runs through Sunday (Nov. 12) inside T-Mobile Center. There will be 6 shows in all. For more information, visit Ringling.com Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Δ Suggest a Correction ✕ Read next > Read next > Next ✕ ✕ Read next > Next story in Cancel Read next > Next story in Cancel