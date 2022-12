KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Salvation Army in Kansas and Western Missouri invites you to take part in its annual Red Kettle Campaign. Donate at any Salvation Army Red Bucket outside participating retailers. Funds raised will help families across Kansas City. Don’t forget to catch a special LIVE STREAM on FOX4 KC’s website, this Friday (12/9) at 8PM as well.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction