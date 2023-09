KANSAS CITY, Mo. – BE OUR GUEST and experience this mouthwatering pop-up location yourself! Right now you can get a $50 gift certificate for only $25 at FOX4BEOURGUEST.com.

Sandos Shack is a pop-up restaurant opening for the fall, operating Thursdays through Sundays starting Friday, September 22nd at 5 p.m. It is situated on the patio of Block 15 Tavern & Exchange in The River Market.