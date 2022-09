KANSAS CITY, Mo — Sweet Petites is a woman-owned business that offers handcrafted desserts and celebrations in the heart of Kansas City. From cupcakes to custom cakes, treats from Sweet Petites are baked from scratch, daily. Sweet Petites is located in the River Market area and open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 AM to 3 PM.

