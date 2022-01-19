Local woman turns hobby into successful business

Sponsored Content: Shamrock Roofing and Construction

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Sarah Zaidi says she started decorating cakes in 2019 when her 3-year-old daughter asked her to make her a birthday cake. The little project ended up having a big impact on Zaidi. She started sharing her creations on Instagram just for fun. A year later, she started advertising her designs to see what could happen and sold 30 orders in her first month in business.

“It’s just been a rollercoaster. And I haven’t been able to look back and it’s been amazing,” Zaidi said.

See more designs or place an order @SiftedbySarah on Instagram.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first