Local woman turns hobby into successful business

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Sarah Zaidi says she started decorating cakes in 2019 when her 3-year-old daughter asked her to make her a birthday cake. The little project ended up having a big impact on Zaidi. She started sharing her creations on Instagram just for fun. A year later, she started advertising her designs to see what could happen and sold 30 orders in her first month in business.

“It’s just been a rollercoaster. And I haven’t been able to look back and it’s been amazing,” Zaidi said.

