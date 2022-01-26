Savor the Sound event this Saturday features celebrity chef Celina Tio

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Celina Tio has appeared on several Food Network series and won the James Beard Foundation Award for Best Midwest Chef in 2007. Now, she owns the Belfry restaurant in Kansas City, Missouri.

This Saturday, she is the featured chef at Savor the Sound, an immersive experience at 28 Event Space located off 28th and Mercier. The event begins at 6 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Cornerstones of Care’s Build Trybe program. You can buy tickets here.

Butternut Squash Soup

1 tablespoon canola oil

300 grams local butternut squash

50 grams onion, weight after dicing

3 3/4 cups vegetable stock

12 grams kosher salt

3 sprigs of thyme

1 tablespoon honey (optional)

2 teaspoons lemon juice

Garnish

1/2 cup coconut milk

1 teaspoon Thai red curry

pinch of kosher salt

In a sauce pot over medium high heat, add the canola oil and sweat the squash and onion for about two minutes. Add the vegetable stock, salt, thyme, and honey. Bring to almost a boil (be sure not to let the thyme boil) then lower the heat to medium and cook until squash is tender. Remove thyme stems, add the vinegar, and puree in a blender on high until smooth. Strain through a fine meshed strainer, if necessary. In a mixing bowl, whisk coconut milk with Thai curry. Serve steaming hot, topped with garnish.