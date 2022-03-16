KANSAS CITY, Mo. – From performing in high school to gracing the stage with superstars like Beyoncé and the Black Eyed Peas, Elaina Thomas has made a career out of being in the spotlight. Now, she’s helping others achieve their dreams with the first black-owned, woman-owned talent agency in Kansas City called the Next Paige Talent Agency.

Thomas says her dream of owning her own talent agency started at a young age.

“When I was in third grade, I actually wrote three goals. One was to work with Debbie Allen, check. The second was to become a professional dancer, check. And the third was to own my own talent agency some day,” Thomas said.

Check, check and check! Thomas is now helping creators and artists in Kansas City reach their goals with upcoming workshops.

“We are bringing Jose ‘Hollywood’ all the way from LA. He has choreographed for many awesome individuals like Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé, P. Diddy, Chris Brown, etcetera. So he is stepping for the first time, right here in Kansas City. So super excited about that,” Thomas said about the upcoming event.

You can learn more or sign up for the upcoming workshop with Jose ‘Hollywood’ Ramos on Thomas’ website nextpaigefoundation.org/events.