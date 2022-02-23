KANSAS CITY, Mo. – As a motivational speaker, Jessica McCallop-McClellan has inspired hundreds of women and young girls in Kansas City. As the founder of Giving Hope and Help, she’s impacting even more women. Her organization provides support for domestic violence victims and women experiencing period poverty.

If you need help or if you’d like to donate, go to givinghopeandhelp.org for more information. The organization also hands out free period products every first Saturday of the month at St. Paul A.M.E. Zion Church located at 4000 S. Minnie Street, Kansas City, Kansas.