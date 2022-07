KANSAS CITY, Mo. — From Chiefs-themed candy apples to beautifully decorated chocolate covered strawberries, Keisha Kandi Apples has a sweet treat for any occasion. Kennadi with Keisha Kandi Apples is in today’s spotlight for Women Mean Business.

Learn more about this sweet business at Keishakandiapples.com or visit their shop at 809 W. 39th St, Suite150 in Kansas City, Mo.

This segment is sponsored by Shamrock Roofing.