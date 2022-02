LENEXA, Kan. – In this week’s Women Mean Business segment, we highlight a woman who’s breaking barriers in the male-dominated HVAC industry.

Although Kim Meyers studied fashion merchandising in school, her career took a different path. She started out in customer service and worked her way up through sales and eventually earned her mechanical license. Now, she’s the owner of Top Notch Heating and Cooling.

