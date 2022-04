KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After experiencing hair loss, Michelle Cannon, wanted to create a natural solution for herself. She came up with a serum that was so successful, she decided to share it with the world.

Her main product is now her Lennon Hair Serum. Cannon says you can use your favorite shampoo and conditioner and just add two pumps of the serum. The serum costs $64 a bottle. You can learn more about Cannon’s products on her website.