KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Women Mean Business is spotlighting a company that is helping people make amazing memories at events. Meet the woman behind Elicps360, a company bringing 360 fun creating unforgettable videos perfect for social media.

Check out the video that the Great Day KC hosts made with the camera:

To find out about their 1-4 hour rentals of the 360 camera for your party, check out Eclips360.com or call 816-608-0665.