KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Sydni Russell is a woman who means business. Russell says her daughter, Jill Marie, and her mom, Jill, inspired her to launch her own boutique which she aptly named Jill Marie Boutique. She also felt it was important for her daughter to have a strong role model.

“I definitely wanted her to see a woman, like her mom, doing something big and being a boss,” Russell said.

Russell, who is the fiancée of Kansas City Chiefs star Tyrann Mathieu, shared what it means to her to be a woman in business and what keeps her motivated to keep going.

“It helps set the tone for other women and little girls to know that women are a force always. And we can do anything,” Russell said.

