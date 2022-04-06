KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Therapist and trauma specialist, Britt Frank, says there’s no such thing as ”lazy” or ”unmotivated.”

“First, we’re all stuck. Especially with the pandemic. How many people are saying ‘I’m so lazy why am I not doing what I want to do’ and there are reasons why our brains keep us locked on the couch,” Frank said. “If you don’t know your phone’s out of juice, your phone is not lazy, it’s not unmotivated. It needs to be charged.”

Frank just released a new self-help book entitled The Science of Stuck: Breaking Through Inertia to Find Your Path Forward. It’s available in stores and online.