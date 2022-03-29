KANSAS CITY, Mo. – If you’re struggling with your weight, help is available. Slim4Life can show you how to enjoy your favorite foods and lose weight at the same time. Slim4Life promises you can be down as much as 20 lbs or more your first month.

KMBZ personality EJ Becker explains how he lost 83 pounds with the help of Slim4Life.

You can lose up to 100 lbs for only $99. All services are included. Call 833-SLIM-TODAY or visit Slim4Life.com for your free consultation. This segment is sponsored by Slim4Life.