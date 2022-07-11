KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’re struggling with your weight and ready to take your life back, Slim4Life is the answer. With Slim4Life you can be down as much as 30 pounds or more your first month and well on your way to achieving new found body confidence before the end of summer. The Slim4Life difference is their personalized counseling and individualized plans, designed to super-charge your metabolism.

Slim4Life has an amazing offer for all our Great Day KC viewers! Get six weeks for only $66 and lose 30 pounds or more. All services included, exclusive of products. Call 833-SLIMTODAY or visit Slim4Life.com.