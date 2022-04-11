KANSAS CITY, Mo. – If you’re struggling with your weight, there are no magic fixes. You can eat pre-packaged food or even go so far as having surgery. However, unless you learn how to live with food, the weight returns. In this sponsored segment, Slim4Life promises you can lose up to 20 lbs or more during your first month.

Slim4Life has an amazing new offer! Get 10 weeks of weight loss for ONLY $189 and lose up to 50 lbs! Plus receive a FREE month of Thermo-Burner. You’ll save more than $400! All services are included. Call 833-SLIM-TODAY (833-754-6863) or go to Slim4Life.com