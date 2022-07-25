Osawatomie, Kan. — Originally created to help with pain, Fentanyl is a growing danger. So, we sat down with Dr. Kirk Weaver at Sunflower Wellness Retreat to talk about the dangers and why places like the retreat are do important for those being harmed by addiction.

“We can offer medication assisted treatment, which can take the edge off the symptoms of detoxing from opioids,” said Dr. Weaver. “And although we don’t do detoxing her, we can provide behavioral tools to help people make some changes.”

