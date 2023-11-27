Posted: Nov 27, 2023 / 12:55 PM CST Updated: Nov 27, 2023 / 12:55 PM CST SHARE KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clint Henderson, Managing Editor for The Points Guy, shares expert insight on how taking straightforward, easy steps can empower travelers to beat the inflation bubble and keep expenses manageable. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Δ Suggest a Correction ✕ Read next > Read next > Next ✕ ✕ Read next > Next story in Cancel Read next > Next story in Cancel