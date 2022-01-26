Celebration of Black Cinema: honoring Jennifer Hudson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – FOX4 film critic Shawn Edwards says Jennifer Hudson is arguably the most successful American Idol contestant in the show’s history and she famously did not win. Hudson placed seventh on the third season in 2004.

This year, she’s on the verge of making Oscar history. If Hudson is nominated for Best Actress and Best Original Song for Respect, she’ll become the first Black woman to be nominated in three individual categories after winning Best Supporting Actress in 2007 for Dreamgirls.

We’re highlighting an honoree every day leading up to the Celebration of Black Cinema. You can watch the event this Sunday at 4 p.m. on FOX4.