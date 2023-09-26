by: Michele Allen Posted: Sep 26, 2023 / 02:53 PM CDT Updated: Sep 26, 2023 / 02:53 PM CDT SHARE KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fall in love with these seasonal beauty tips! Hear from a style and trend expert, Brittney Levine. Learn more about her tips and the products at TipsonTV.com. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Δ Suggest a Correction ✕ Read next > Read next > Next ✕ ✕ Read next > Next story in Cancel Read next > Next story in Cancel