KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s the most Wi-Fi time of year. Save some money when you switch from Spectrum to Verizon 5G Home Internet, starting at $35 per month and start saving immediately – which includes pocketing a $50 Verizon gift card and $200 Amazon gift card. And Verizon 5G Home Internet gets even better with no hidden fees, equipment charges or data caps. You also won’t be locked into a long-term contract. For more, visit: verizon.com/5ghome

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction