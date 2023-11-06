KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Veterans seeking dental care are invited to the Veterans Dental Network’s “Serving Those Who Serve” event from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Fri., Nov. 10, 2023. Free (limited) dental care will be provided to Veterans in the Kansas City, MO/Grain Valley, MO area on a first come first serve basis at Grain Valley Family Dental. For more information, call: 816-229-4560

PLEASE NOTE: Veterans must provide their DD-214 or VA Identification as well as a

photo ID to be eligible for care. If Veterans are taking any medications, it is requested that they

bring a list of the medications that they are taking and be prepared to complete a medical

history form.