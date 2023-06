KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just a short drive west of Kansas City is the vibrant city of Wichita! They have a ton of unique, hidden gems like the Pizza Hut Museum for you to check out. In addition to that, did we mention Bacon, Bourbon and Brews?! Yea..that’s coming in July! VisitWichita.com is the place to go.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction