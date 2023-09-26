KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Whether you or someone you care about is starting their recovery journey, it’s always important to remember it’s not always easy, but it is possible. Wyandot Behavioral Health joins us to encourage more people in the process of recovering. and announce their inaugural 5K in support of their mission.

They are hosting the Recovery Starts Today 5K in honor or their 70th year. It is this Saturday at Wyandotte County Park. it’s open to anyone, regardless of fitness level. For more info, just head to the website WyandotBHH.org. It’s $35 to enter.