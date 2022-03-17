KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Green beer isn’t the only drink option on St. Patrick’s Day! Co-owners of 9th and State, Thomas Angel and Heather Hamilton, share some cocktail recipes for today’s celebrations. Heather shows how to make a Grandma’s Nightcap, inspired by Heather’s Irish grandmother, while Thomas showed how to make an Irish Old Fashioned.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction