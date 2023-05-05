KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chef Michael Armstrong of MyChefKC, whips up his ‘7 Leia Dip’ in honor of May 4th, or in other terms, May The Fourth Be With You (aka Star Wars day).

Ingredients

• 1 (16-oz.) can refried beans

• 2 1/2 c. guacamole

• 1 (16-oz.) jar chunky tomato salsa

• 2 1/2 c. sour cream

• 2 tbsp. taco seasoning

• Juice of 1/2 lime

• 1 c. Cooked Ground Beef

• 1/2 c. shredded cheddar

• 2 c. shredded lettuce

• 1/2 c. quartered grape tomatoes

• 1/4 c. sliced black olives

• Tortilla chips, for serving



Directions

Step 1 Spread refried beans in an even layer in the bottom of your serving dish. If making from scratch, prepare guacamole and spread in an even layer on top of the bean layer. Top with a layer of salsa. In a medium bowl, stir together sour cream, taco seasoning, and lime juice. Spread in an even layer on top of the salsa.



Step 2 Sprinkle Monterey jack and cheddar in an even layer over the sour cream. Top with

shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and black olives.



Step 3 Serve with corn chips