KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After weeks of promoting Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer on his own, Steven McBee from Gallatin, Missouri finally got to share the spotlight with his new girlfriend, Calah Jackson. She expressed her relief that their relationship can finally be out in the open.

“Oh, it’s so nice. It’s such a relief honestly for the show to be over and for us to finally be able to have a normal public relationship and not have to hide everything,” Jackson said.

Jackson is originally from Dallas, Texas, but the couple wasted no time after the finale aired to move in together. Jackson is now officially a Missouri resident. McBee says there were a few close calls during the two months that the show was airing when they snuck in a few dates.

“I think we’ve snuck more visits in than any other dating show contestants have,” McBee said. “I’ve been sweating bullets here because we got noticed a couple times. We’d go out to a restaurant and were like ‘oh, we’re fine. No one will see us.’ And then we’d walk in and everyone would know and we’re just like ‘oh no.'”

Jackson said she’d have to break away quick to prevent any spoilers.

“I would just run away and let him deal with it,” Jackson said.

The show came to a dramatic conclusion last week. McBee’s ”Co-Joe,” Kurt Sowers, chose Amanda Pace over Carolyn Moore. Moore later told producers, “I’m the girl that got away.”

Multiple reports say Sowers and Pace have already split. However, Sowers paid tribute to his true bromance with McBee in an Instagram post. He shared the following photo with the caption: “Alexa, play “Love Like This” by Natasha Bedingfield ft. Sean Kingston. My real day one. #bromillionaire.”