KANSAS CITY, Kan. — We’re back at SunFresh Market in Kansas CIty, Kan. to put our Great Day KC hosts to the test … The Salsa Test. Can they take the heat? From mild to hot, you can find the salsa to suit your taste buds at Sun Fresh.

You can find a multitude of hispanic foods at this Sun Fresh Market in Kansas City, Kan. off of 18th St.