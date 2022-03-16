KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Mark your calendar. The Tacos and Tequila Festival will return for its second year at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas on June 4, 2022. The theme this year is ‘Throwback’ with a music lineup that includes: T.I., Juvenile, Ginuwine, Chingy, Ying Yang Twins, Petey Pablo, Baby Bash and DJ Ashton Martin.

The owner of Social House Entertainment, Nick Noland, says his wife gave him a hard time while he was planning this year’s event.

“She’s like this is all the stuff you liked listening to back when you had your first car driving around, looking cooler than you actually are,” Noland joked.

You can find tickets to the Tacos and Tequila Festival at the following link: Tacos & Tequila Festival.