Take the scare out of Halloween for your pets; tricks and tips to avoid the common dangers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Halloween can be a blast for the kids but a nightmare for your pets. With the doorbell ringing nonstop and lots of strangers coming to the front door, Halloween can be a disturbing for them. Certified Clinical Pet Nutritionist Johnna Devereaux, an expert on holistic dog health, says that shouldn’t be the case with these tips and tricks.
- Watch out for the candy. A lot of candy is toxic to pets, like chocolate or those that contain xylitol.
- Provide a safe zone, blocked off from the rest of the festivities and front door.
- Not all dogs like costumes, so for those that don’t, you can try a fun, seasonal bandana, but don’t push it.
- Get them their own treat box, such as the Howl-O-Ween box from Bow Wow Labs.
