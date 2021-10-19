Take the scare out of Halloween for your pets; tricks and tips to avoid the common dangers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Halloween can be a blast for the kids but a nightmare for your pets. With the doorbell ringing nonstop and lots of strangers coming to the front door, Halloween can be a disturbing for them. Certified Clinical Pet Nutritionist Johnna Devereaux, an expert on holistic dog health, says that shouldn’t be the case with these tips and tricks.

Watch out for the candy. A lot of candy is toxic to pets, like chocolate or those that contain xylitol.

Provide a safe zone, blocked off from the rest of the festivities and front door.

Not all dogs like costumes, so for those that don’t, you can try a fun, seasonal bandana, but don’t push it.

Get them their own treat box, such as the Howl-O-Ween box from Bow Wow Labs.

