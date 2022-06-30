KANSAS CITY, Mo, — From a Paw-triotic Pet Parade to a Stars and Stripes Picnic, check out some of the events this weekend for those wanting to get out and enjoy the holiday weekend.

Paw-triotic Pet Parade | Saturday 9 am | Lenexa, Kan.

Show off your pet in patriotic, festive costumes at Saturday’s pet parade. This pet-friendly celebration features pups in costume, pop-up vendors selling pet-related products and plenty of treats for humans and dogs alike. The parade begins at 11am, but the party kicks off at 9am in Lenexa Kan. For more information check out the event page on facebook.

Stars and Stripes Picnic | Saturday 3-10pm | Liberty Memorial

This Saturday, July 2, head to the National World War I Museum and Memorial to celebrate Independence Day. The museum and KC River Fest are joining forces for the Stars and Stripes Picnic. There will be live music, local vendors, food, and, of course, fireworks. The even begins at 3pm on Saturday and runs through 9:40pm when the fireworks begin. The event is free to the public, and will go on rain or shine. For more information check out the World War I Memorial and Museum website.

Red, White, and BoomBOX | Saturday 2pm | Power and Light District KC Live!

This event is for the adults. Doors open at 2pm and after 9pm, it’s adults 21 and over. It is free to attend and starting at 3pm, there will be DJs and drinks specials available. If you decide to go with the upgrades, “All Inclusive” package, you’ll get domestic beers, well drinks, select wine and a specialty cocktail for $30. For more information visit the Power and Light District’s website.

Liberty Fest | Sunday 6-10pm | Liberty, MO

On Sunday, head to Liberty, Mo. for Liberty Fest. This free event is fun for the while family with activities for kids, live music, food trucks, a beer garden, and a fireworks show. The event starts at 6pm and ends with fireworks at 10pm.

Watch Great Day KC at 11am on Monday, July 4 for more celebrations happening Monday afternoon and evening.