Talking to the stars of some of the most bingeworthy shows hitting TVs

If you’re looking for some new shows to add to your watchlist, check these out.

Tacoma FD

Returning to TruTV for a 3rd season, this comedy series is from the Super Troopers franchise creators and it will have you laughing out loud. The half-hour comedy is based in a fire station in one of America’s rainiest cities. These first responders keep themselves entertained with creative competitions, friendly rivalries and no shortage of bizarre emergency calls

All the Queen’s Men

Love edutainment? This is the series for you. Now streaming on BET, based on the novel Ladies Night and follows the character, Madame, who is played by Eva Marcille from America’s Next Top Model. The series takes you into the nightlife of Atlanta to see the strong woman who’s taking over.

Imperfect High

Sherri Shepherd and Nia Sioux return to Lifetime for their latest television drama, “Imperfect High.” Catch Shepherd and Sioux on “Imperfect High” Saturday, Sept. 18 on Lifetime.